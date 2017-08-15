The Smithers’ House will be filled with music this evening.

Vanderhoof Community Museum Curator Sasha Striegler Iannone helped organize a concert featuring Smithers-based Orchestra North.

“They have a summer program for young musicians and some of those up-and-coming musicians are touring through northern BC and they happened to contact us and want to do a performance here and Vanderhoof.”

Not only can you treat yourself to a night out, Striegler Iannone says the admission-by-donation is going to a good cause.

“Orchestra North is actually paying to have a piano tuner come in and tune the antique piano that’s in the Smithers’ House and so all the donations are being redirected towards that fund.”

She asks that you dress business casual for tonight’s concert, which begins at 7 PM.