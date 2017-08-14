The province has launched a program to provide emergency financial assistance to eligible small businesses through the Red Cross.

BC is making a $1,500 emergency grant available to eligible small businesses, First Nations whose livelihood is based on cultural practices, and not-for-profit organizations that are located in areas that have been under an evacuation order or alert.

BREAKING: @DonaldsonDoug Launches new program w/@redcrosscanada; $1,500 grants to small businesses, First Nations affected by #BCWildfires — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) August 14, 2017

Minister of Forests Doug Donaldson says it’s in response to the devastation from the wildfires, and adds many businesses will be feeling the economic hit for a long time.

“This is an unprecedented wildfire season that has been very challenging for all those involved, including small businesses in the impacted areas. Coming from a rural area and as minister responsible for rural development, I know the important role small businesses play in rural communities. As a government, we’ll ensure we have the necessary programs in place to support recovery.”

Donaldson says the money is coming from the $100 million provided to the Red Cross earlier this summer.

He says they’ll be making adjustments to the eligibility criteria as required.

Learn how we can help small businesses, non-profits and First Nations cultural livelihoods impacted by #BCWildfire : https://t.co/09Ns2RhkkO pic.twitter.com/8n2Ep1WRSM — Canadian Red Cross (@redcrosscanada) August 14, 2017

Eligibility has also been extended to areas directly impacted by closures along:

Highway 20

Highway 97, south of Prince George to areas covered by evacuation alerts

Highway 26 to Barkerville

Eastern Cariboo Regional District communities of Horsefly & Likely

Applicants must have 50 employees or less, been in operation on or before July 7th, been financially impacted as a result fires, a net income of less than $250,000 per year, and have resumed, or are intending to resume, operations as soon as possible.

– with files from Daryl VandenBerg, My Bulkley Lakes Now