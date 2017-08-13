As of 4 AM Sunday, the Ministry of Environment, in collaboration with both the Interior and Northern Health Authorities, is continuing the area’s Smoky Skies Bulletin due to current smoky conditions.

The local Air Quality Health Index sat at 7 out of 10, or “High Risk,” for most of Saturday. It worsened to a 10+, or “Very High Risk,” around 9 PM and stayed that way overnight and into Sunday morning.

Environment Canada rates Vanderhoof and Prince George’s current conditions as a “10+” or “Very High Risk” on the AQHI. It predicts this will drop gradually throughout the day and should be at “Low Risk” overnight.

Environment Canada advises everyone – especially children, the elderly, and those with lung conditions – to avoid strenuous activities outdoors.

If you have breathing difficulties, you’re advised to stay inside in a cool and ventilated area. If your home isn’t air-conditioned, consider going to a public place (library, shopping mall, recreation centre) that is air-conditioned.