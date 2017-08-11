A Williams Lake man is facing charges following an investigation by the Prince George RCMP.

An assault was reported just after 6 am on Monday on the 1900 block of Strathcona Avenue. Police were told that a man had assaulted a woman and slashed her tires before fleeing on foot.

While en route to that incident, officers received a report of possible stabbing nearby on the 2300 block of Spruce Street. RCMP attended both locations. The woman was found with minor injuries as was a 31-year-old man who appeared to be suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to hospital but the woman did not require medical attention.

A warrant was issued for 25-year-old Trevor Lyndon Alexis on Tuesday and he was arrested in Agassiz that evening.

He remains in custody and faces multiple charges including:

· Assault with a weapon;

· Aggravated assault;

· Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace;

· Assault; and

· Mischief under $5,000.

Alexis is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court on August 17th, 2017.

Alexis is believed to know the woman he is alleged to have assaulted but the RCMP do not know if the same is true of the man who was stabbed. They say he is not cooperating with their investigation, which is ongoing.