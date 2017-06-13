Local police are reminding the public to never leave valuables in their cars or trucks.

This stems from an increase in property crime rates in Prince George, with a 36% increase between January and June of this year.

That totals to more than 400 cases of stolen items from cars from 300 at the end of 2016.

Most recently on April 20th, surveillance video caught a male suspect walking up and down Trent Drive in Lower College Heights, looking for unlocked cars.

In the video, the clean cut man appears to enter a vehicle with a flashlight, stays in it for a minute, and shuts the door before moving on to the next one.

RCMP Corporal Craig Douglass says while the public is sleeping, that’s when thieves are working.

“Don’t be victim! Remove valuables, lock doors, and report suspicious activity to police.”

Anyone with information on property theft in their area is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.