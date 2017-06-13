Prince George Airport passengers will start to see more construction workers when they travel out of the Northern Capital.

The $5 million rehabilitation includes concrete panels on the runway, additional features to the waiting area at Gate Two, and better accessibility is slated for the terminal parking lot.

YXS Director of Operations Cuyler Green says construction will be noticeable, but encourages people to get to the airport earlier.

“It shouldn’t involve any delays with the aircraft operation, it just may mean you’ll be walking past the construction site as you’re getting on and off the aircraft and in front of the terminal building when we’re dealing with our elevator building.”

Green adds the goal is to improve customer service, especially for those who need smoother access in and out of the terminal.

“The elevator will make it so that people travelling with young children, strollers, and luggage, or anybody needing a little extra assistance, will more easily get from the lower parking lot up to the terminal level.”

YXS CEO John Gibson says to follow airport instruction and to be aware of workers around the main building.

“There will be some disruptions, but we will do our best to ensure the temporary changes are communicated to the public in a timely manner.”

The facelift is expected to be complete by the end of 2017.

The funding comes from the BC Government and Northern Development Initiative Trust.