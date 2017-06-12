Prince George RCMP is seeking your help finding a man wanted for property-related offenses in the city.

51-year-old Phillip Thompson Cooper recently moved to Prince George from Terrace, BC. He faces charges related to theft under $5,000 and possession of stolen property.

A police warrant stems from a May 19th incident where RCMP were called about a man trying to open car doors on Gorse Street. Police say Cooper was found in a vehicle that he didn’t own and was in possession of items believed to be from other vehicles.

RCMP describe Cooper as:

First Nations male

169 cm (5’7″)

68 kg (150 lbs)

Black hair

Brown eyes

He has several tattoos on both arms and an amputated right index finger

Police consider Cooper violent and say he is known to carry weapons.

If you see him, RCMP ask that you call the detachment immediately.