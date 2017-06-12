Christy Clark has once again been sworn in as BC’s Premier.

The ceremony took place in Victoria this morning and Clark appointed her cabinet shortly afterwards. It could be a very short run for both Clark and her cabinet – the Liberals are widely expected to the lose the confidence of the House sometime after the legislature resumes on June 22.

John Rustad will remain Minister of Aboriginal Relations and both Shirley Bond and Mike Morris retained their cabinet posts. Morris will remain the Minister responsible for Public Safety and Solicitor General, while Bond will stay on as Minister of Jobs, Tourism and Skills Development and Minister of Labour.

“Our province needs a strong economy, one capable of supporting the services and high quality of life that British Columbians expect and deserve,” Clark said in a statement. “But the public has also said they want us to do things differently to address areas that impact their lives and their families every day – this new cabinet reflects that message.”

The statement also touts the diversity of the cabinet, which it says is made up of 13 men and nine women. Three of its members use wheelchairs and five are new to cabinet, including Minister of Natural Gas Development as well as Housing Ellis Ross, former chief of the Haisla First Nation. Ten cabinet ministers are from ridings in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley with the other 12 hailing from the rest of the province.

“The provincial election made two things clear: British Columbians want a government that will work across party lines, and one that will bridge the divide between urban and rural British Columbians,” Clark states. “For as long as we have the confidence of the legislature, we will work to bridge this gap, and create an environment where both resource-dependent communities and dynamic, tech-focused urban centres thrive, and create opportunities for each other.”

