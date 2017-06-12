Opening day for the Vanderhoof Farmers’ Market is just around the corner.

It takes place at Ferland Park on Thursday from 10 am to 2 pm.

It should be food lovers paradise. “There is always going to be fresh vegetables and that’s what most people come for I think, we also have everything from cookies all the way up to beautiful artisan loaves,” says Michelle Roberge, market manager. “If you make it, bake it or grow it you can sell it at the farmers market.”

The market never seems to disappoint thanks to a wide-array of vendors.

“We always have a neat mix of jewellery makers and our furniture guy who came in from Prince George. He wasn’t at the market last year but he’s talking about coming back this year which is really nice and then every once in awhile we get somebody who comes for one week,” says Roberge.

The local market will be kid-friendly courtesy of the YMCA of Northern BC. “A bunch of their employees that are there will entertain your kids, so you can come to the market, the kids can play at the YMCA tent and then you can shop freely,” says Roberge.

For more information you can click here.