Incidents involving power lines and motorists is rising according to BC Hydro.

“In 2015, there was a fatality involving a motor vehicle and pole and in 2017 there was a fatality and three injuries. Another stat that were tracking is near misses,” says Jonathan Knowles, public safety lead.

Here is the list of near misses in the province over the past four years.

2014 – 2

2015 – 9

2016 – 21

2017 – 19

BC Hydro conducted a couple of recent surveys on the issue and the end result was eye-popping.

“47% of British Columbians don’t know what to do if a power line falls onto their vehicle. We would like to get the message out and educate the public on exactly what to do if they are involved in this unfortunate circumstance,” says Knowles. “Now if you’re out driving and you see a downed power line but not involved in an accident what we would like is to call 9-1-1 and report the downed power line and BC Hydro along with the first responders that will attend to re-energize that line and make it safe.”

It is advised that you stay at least 10 metres away from any downed line that you come across.

Knowles says there is a simple reason for this. “If you think about a pond of water and you get a stone and throw it into the middle of that pond you have a ripple that spreads further and further out. When the ripple spreads further out it becomes less and less powerful and the same applies to electricity, if the power line is on the ground it will travel across the ground but as it gets to about ten meters away the electricity is insignificant and not dangerous.”

Other tips include removing any loose fitting clothing before exiting the vehicle and to not touch the vehicle and the ground at the same time.

Do the shuffle when exiting the vehicle, shuffle with your feet together. Don’t walk, step or pick up your feet off the ground.

For more information click here.