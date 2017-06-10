Summer might be the best time to enjoy the great outdoors but it’s also the buggiest.

Pest management foreman Claire Watkins knows this firsthand. She says her crew focuses on swampy as well as grassy areas.

“Technicians go out and actually dip the water and they look for the number of larvae present in that dip. Basically, our program says that if there’s more than five mosquitoes in that dip, we can treat. It we’re going for the really big sources.”

Some dips come up with as many as 500 mosquito larva in them. Watkins says problem spots are treated with a bacterial larvicide that targets mosquitoes and black flies.

Watkins says the beginning of the season is the worst because of one particular pest.

“The one that is most prevalent right now are called Aedes vexans. They’re the fast little critters that are out there right now and they are vicious. And they like human blood – not all of the mosquitoes in this area prefer humans as the source of their blood meal.”

Watkins says later season mosquitoes aren’t as persistent or numerous. She’s got some pro-tips for you to avoid getting bit.

“You want to avoid being outside at dawn and dusk – those are the two most active times for mosquitoes. Wear dark colored clothing when you are outside because bright coloured clothing does attract them and use mosquito repellent. It’s effective and it’s safe.”

She also recommends mosquito lamps, clip-ons and coils to deter the pests.