UPDATE: Highway 97 is expected to reopen near Lemoray between 1 and 3 pm.

New estimate to re-open is between 1pm and 3 today — Drive BC (@DriveBC) June 10, 2017

As of 9:30am: DriveBC is reporting that Highway 97 is washed out near Lemoray.

#BCHwy97 CLOSED 17km N of Callahazon Creek (Pine Pass) due to wash out. Assessment in progress, no detour availablehttps://t.co/WQRYiZiA70 — Drive BC (@DriveBC) June 10, 2017

The road is expected to re-open sometime between 5 and 8 pm. DriveBC plans to provide an update on the situation around 4:30 pm.

Southbound, it does look like Highway 97 has re-opened following Thursday evening’s fatal collision, which took out some powerlines.