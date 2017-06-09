BC Corrections has released a notifications bulletin advising the public that a high-risk violent sex offender has been released from custody and plans to reside in the Hixon area and frequent Prince George and Quesnel.

Thiry-three year old Thomas Marion is 5′ 11″ and weighs 180 pounds. He is white with black hair and hazel eyes.

Marion has a criminal history which includes sexual assault, sexual interference, assault, and mischief.

Marion’s pattern of violent sexual offending includes offences against young females and women.

Marion is subject to close monitoring by authorities and 11 court-ordered conditions including:

Not to consume any drugs

Prohibited from engaging in activities and/or employment that would bring into contact with children under 18

Prohibited from attending a public park, school ground or community centre

“If you observe the subject in violation of any of the above conditions, please call your local police agency,” states the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General.