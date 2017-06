A recent surge in employment dropped BC’s unemployment rate to 5.6% in May.

That’s down a half a percent compared to the same time last year when the jobless rate was 6.1%.

Provincially, 99,000 more people found work in the past 12 months.

Most of the employment growth centred around full time jobs.

BC is second only to Manitoba (5.3%) for the lowest unemployment rate in the country.

Canada currently has a jobless mark of 6.6%.