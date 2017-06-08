Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the BC interior.

Lots of active weather in BC today!! Severe Thunderstorm Watches & Heavy Rainfall. Details: https://t.co/zyDdegTvRi #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/Jfu6eGjJcj — ECCC Weather BC (@ECCCWeatherBC) June 8, 2017

A low pressure system moving up from the coast could bring unsettled weather this afternoon. Thunderstorms are likely and could include strong winds, hail, heavy rain and lightning.

This could result in flash flooding and large amount of water on the road. Loose items on property should be secured or brought inside.

Environment Canada will continue to monitor the situation. You can find updates here.