Thursday’s scorcher that saw no shortage of sunshine wasn’t quite a record breaker in Vnaderhoof.

“We got close. 29.0 was the official high for the Prince George area and the record was 30.0 from 1958. We did have temperatures that were up there but not quite to the record,” says Allan Coldwells, Environment Canada Meteorologist.

A predicted high of 26 degrees is expected for today but a dramatic temperature drop will follow on Friday with a high of 10 degrees with some showers expected.

“We could see some fairly significant amounts of rain as the system moves with 15 to 25 millimetres across the area,” says Coldwells.

A thunderstorm watch is in effect with the possibility of wind gusts up to 60 kilometres per hour.

Vanderhoof could see predicted highs of 10 and 15 degrees on both Friday and Saturday.

The sunshine is expected to return on Sunday with a high of 22 degrees.