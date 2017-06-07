It looks like Christy Clark is making good on her promise to recall the BC Legislature this month.

House Leader Michael de Jong issued has this statement:

“Today, on behalf of Premier Christy Clark, I informed the Office of the Speaker that the legislature will be recalled on Thursday, June 22, 2017.

The first order of business in this new parliament will be the election of a speaker. After which, and in the aftermath of a very close election, the government will seek to determine if it continues to enjoy the confidence of the house.”

The Speaker is elected by secret ballot and is usually a member of the governing party.

The Liberals are expected to lose the confidence vote, leaving the NDP and Greens to attempt to form government.