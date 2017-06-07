A formal apology has been issued by the North Central Local Government Association (NCLGA) for a letter written to the Lieutenant Governor of BC.

The president of the association came under fire last week for writing the letter, which called the BC Green-NDP agreement unconstitutional.

NCLGA Executive Director Oliver Ray says there wasn’t enough time for all 14 of the board members to properly vet the letter.

“Moving forward, one thing we recognized today was that they need to put in some kind of strict policies and protocols around messaging from the board,” says Ray.

He says the letter was perceived as partisan, untimely and inappropriate.

“I don’t think that the intention or the expectation was that it would be perceived that way by our president.”

Ray says the board has rescinded the letter and will be writing an apology letter to all the members of the NCLGA, the Lt. Governor and members of the legislature.