Hubspace has accumulated enough money to make an investment on local content creators.

The centre for work and innovation, located in the old Royal Bank building on 3rd and Quebec,has surpassed its crowdfunding target of $4,000 to transform an old vault into a work area for new media.

WE DID IT! The Hubspace Vault is funded and will be moving forward. Launch set for September! #coworking #podcasting #crowdfunding — The Hubspace (@thehubspace) June 6, 2017

Innovation Central Executive Director Matt Hutcheon is excited to see the community’s appetite for such a space.

“It’s going to be a great mix of usage from individuals who want to start a YouTube channel or do some podcast, but I think there’s going to be a great opportunity for a lot of local nonprofits and organizations to utilize the Vault and create some new marketing approaches or new ways to reach their audience.”

He adds the interest in using the facility is already in high-demand.

“There’s certainly a lot of people we spoke to during the campaign who said they would be utilizing the space once we had at set up. We’re going to have folks interested in booking time right away once we’ve got it ready to go.”

.@thehubspace, based in old bank building on 3rd & Quebec, says the vault provides good acoustics for recording audio or video | #CityOfPG pic.twitter.com/5tlIYqm5yg — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) May 17, 2017

The next step is to purchase all of the necessary equipment, which Hutcheon explains includes sound-proofing materials, TVs, furniture, and green screens.

“We were really pleased that not only were people excited about the idea when they heard about it, but that they stepped forward and contributed to the project as well. We’re really keen to get the space up and running and let everybody see what kind of cool stuff comes out of the Vault.”

The Vault’s grand opening is expected to take place during Prince George’s Tech Week at the end of September.

