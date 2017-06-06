The BC Wildfire Service continues to fight a wildfire about five kilometres off Pantage Lake, 40 Kilometres northwest of Quesnel.

“As of 8:30 this morning, the size of the fire is estimated at 158 hectares and is 30% contained,” says Natasha Broznitsky, fire information officer for the Cariboo Fire Centre. “The wildfire is still not a threat to public safety or property at this time and the investigation of the cause has wrapped up and it’s determined that this fire was caused by lightning.”

Crews responding to new ~50 ha #BCwildfire burning ~5km S of Pantage Lake, ~40 km E of #Quesnel: https://t.co/PEkD6XD4vN pic.twitter.com/c2br9dujGj — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) June 5, 2017

Broznitsky says they have 60 firefighters as well as an incident management team working to establish control lines around the perimeter and they’re being supported by air tankers, four helicopters and heavy equipment.

Smoke for the wildfire may be visible in nearby communities.