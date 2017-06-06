High school seniors in BC will enjoy one last carefree summer before moving onto greener pastures.

ICBC is encouraging all grads to celebrate safely while at parties from June to August.

Spokesperson, Lindsay Olson says it’s never a bad idea to call for help.

“Let your teen know that they can call you at any time if they ever need a ride. We encourage parents to make a habit of talking to their teens about their plans for getting to and from every celebration and party they attend this summer.”

Getting home in one piece starts with a safe ride home according to Olson.

“If your teen will be getting a ride with a friend remind them to ask the driver if they’ve had anything to drink before getting into the vehicle if they aren’t certain. If your teen is going to be the designated driver emphasize that a designated driver does not drink at all.”

Olson says it’s never a bad idea to have a back-up plan if your safe ride home falls through.

Other options include a taxi, public transit or call a family member.

In the North Central Region, eight youth between the ages of 16 and 19 have been killed in crashes from June to August in the past five years.

That’s is slightly below the provincial average of seven.

Speeding, impaired driving, and distracted driving are the top contributing factors for young drivers in fatal crashes.