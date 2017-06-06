The Northern Lights Wildlife Society in Smithers has recently taken in five moose calves.

Co-owner of the rescue shelter Angelika Langen says they’re going through $360 worth of moose milk every couple of days.

“What we need most is cash donations because we have to buy this milk formula because there’s nothing at this point that they’re really eating.”

Langen says two of the moose were orphaned after their mothers were killed by a vehicle, while another was found stuck in a culvert in the Bulkley River near Smithers.

Three are from Prince George with another from Fort St James.

Langen says the calves will be released to where they were found next spring.

– with files from Daryl Vandenberg, My Bulkley Lakes Now