UPDATE – 3:30 PM:

Fire Information Officer Natasha Broznitsky confirmed the fire is now estimated at 100 hectares and is still 25% contained.

Original Story:

The BC Wildfire Service is fighting a new blaze about five kilometres south of Pantage Lake, which is about 40 kilometres northwest of Quesnel and about 90 kilometres southwest of Prince George.

The fire was reported on June 4th and currently covers around 84 hectares.

Fire Information Officer Natasha Broznitsky says the Pantage Lake fire is 25% contained and crews are now being supported by airtankers, a helicopter, and heavy-duty equipment. Thirty-seven firefighters are currently working to establish control lines around the perimeter.

Broznitsky says the wildfire doesn’t pose an immediate threat to public safety or any nearby properties. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The BC Wildfire Service “strongly urges members of the public to stay well away from the area where this wildfire is burning, since their presence could put the safety of firefighting crews and others at risk. Public access to a wildfire site is not allowed during fire suppression operations, under the provisions of the Wildfire Act and WorkSafeBC regulations.”

Crews responding to new ~50 ha #BCwildfire burning ~5km S of Pantage Lake, ~40 km E of #Quesnel: https://t.co/PEkD6XD4vN pic.twitter.com/c2br9dujGj — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) June 5, 2017



