A whopping 111 applications were submitted for the first ever TEDx speaker series event in Prince George.

Executive Producer of TedXUNBC Seth Jex says it’s on to phase 2.

“Our Speaker Selection Committee is going to be reviewing all those 111 applications then selecting individuals that we feel should continue to move on through our application process.”

Later this month, anyone who is contacted will be asked to submit a short three-minute video on their presentation.

From there, the committee will cut it down to a shortlist for their in-person auditions.

Jex says the lucky candidates must have the right ingredients.

“We’re looking for a holistic individual, someone who’s got a story that is universal and transferable with someone in Australia, London and Germany and all places around the world can listen to this individual speak and be in trance by them.”

Jex adds the theme of this year’s talks is ‘dispelling misconceptions’.

This is the first time TEDx to base a location in the province outside of Vancouver, and Jex hopes this will become an annual event for Northern BC.

The conference will be September 30 at UNBC’s Canfor Theatre.

With files from Kyle Balzer and Spencer Gowan