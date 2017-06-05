The anticipation is building for the Paddle for Hospice Fundraiser in Vanderhoof.

It takes place on Sunday and Organizer Paul Collard says the event is tailored to all skill sets.

“For those serious paddlers that want a good paddle it’s 26 kilometers on the river from the end of Braeside to the park and for those that want a more leisurely afternoon they can start from the Highway 27 bridge.”

Even the medals will be edible according to Collard.

“Good old Woody’s Bakery will be making the famous cookie medals, if you win a medal you get to eat it you don’t hang it on the doorknob at home.”

All participants must have a life-jacket, 15-meter throw line, bailer, and a sound device.

The cost is $22 per person with the proceeds going to the Vanderhoof Hospice Society.

The deadline to sign up is at midnight on Tuesday.