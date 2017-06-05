Recent Statistics Canada data shows that wage raises aren’t keeping up with the rate of inflation.

Trish Hennessy is a Director of Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives

She says weekly BC earnings have gone up about $17 per week over the past year, but that doesn’t address the rising cost of living.

“The disconcerting thing about these numbers is inflation isn’t that high right now. The cost of living is going up by a little bit but earnings aren’t keeping up, so that’s a trend to watch as that’s something you don’t want to have in the long haul.”

Hennessy adds a few ways to fix this would be pay workers a salary instead of hourly work, raise the minimum wage, and allow collective bargaining.

“When you raise wages it’s good for the local economy because people have more money to spend and they spend that locally. I think it’s important to not just look at the question of job growth but also what is happening to pay.”

BC and five other provinces recently saw wage increases, only Manitoba and Saskatchewan have wages that are higher than the rate of inflation.

With files from Spencer Gowan.