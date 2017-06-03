The Spruce City Wildlife Association (SCWA) is releasing a school of rainbow trout into Shane Lake for a second straight year Tuesday night.

Nearly 150 fish will be placed into the body of water located in the Forests for the World area, encouraging kids to get involved with their surrounding environment.

SCWA President Steve Hamilton says they’re working with the Freshwater Fisheries of BC once again.

“They routinely stock lakes throughout British Columbia; I believe there’s over 800 of them that get stocked regularly. We reached out to them last year and asked if we could get the community involved so they can get a hands-on experience, and it was hugely successful. So we asked if we could do it again this year, and they said ‘Absolutely.’”

Hamilton says last year was a big success as several kids were able to get a proper in-the-moment, hands-on experience.

“We had approximately 200 fish to release, we had people lined up with their children to take part, and one of the crew members from Freshwater Fisheries said to us, ‘Wow, we’ve never seen a turnout like this,’ so we’re hoping for the same thing.”

He adds this is also the perfect opportunity for parents to spend time with their children on a summer day and away from the television.

“By giving them their own fish, they’re directly in touch with it. Even for a couple of minutes, it gives them a chance to see firsthand and up-close just took a little bit of the beauty of nature. So let’s educate people on what’s there; less XBox, and more tackle box!”

The release will include a free barbeque with hot dogs, scheduled from 5:30PM to 8PM.