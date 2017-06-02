Prince George Mounties are pleading to the public once again in regards to the suspicious disappearance of a 55-year-old local resident.

Roberta Marie Sims, also known by others as Robin, has been reported missing since May 14th, and the detachment’s Serious crimes Unit believes she may have been met by foul play.

One of the places Sims was last seen was at her home (pictured below) on 3rd Avenue, located across from Central Fort George Traditional School; she is also believed to have been noticed near the BX Pub and the Spruceland CIBC bank at the time she went missing.

She’s described as:

White

5’4”

154 pounds

Long blonde hair

Blue eyes

Tattoos = Upper left arm, upper left chest, & robin bird on the right side of her neck

Police are asking local businesses and homeowners to check their video surveillance for any sign of Sims’ possible location.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the PG RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or your local detachment.