BC’s Central Interior could be a little chillier in June according to Environment Canada.

Meteorologist Trevor Smith says it won’t be as summer-like as people think.

“Temperature-wise it’s going to be average to slightly below normal in terms of temperature. At this point we expect precipitation to be average during the month of June.”

A typical June for nearby Prince George has a daytime high of 20 degrees with an overnight low of 7.

Precipitation for this month is usually 65 millimeters.