If the current trend continues, 2017 could be the deadliest year for drug overdoses in BC’s history.

488 British Columbians have lost their lives to overdoses so far this year. That’s nearly twice the total by April 2016 when the death toll rose to 290.

Last month, 136 people in the province died from illicit drug use – nearly double the April 2016 total of 69. Overdose fatalities for the month increased by more than 10% over March. April is now the second deadliest month for overdoses, second only to December 2016 when 144 people died.

Northern Health has reported 14 overdose deaths so far in 2017, the lowest total among the health authorities in the province. Vancouver Coastal Health has the highest death toll at 171. More than 60% of fatal overdoses this year took place in the Vancouver Coastal Health and the Fraser Health Authorities.

No data for fentanyl-related deaths was included in the Coroners Service report for the month.

“It is of great concern that despite the harm-reduction measures now in place and the public-safety messages issued, many people are still using illicit drugs in private residences where help is not readily available,” said Lisa Lapointe, BC’s chief coroner, in a statement. “I strongly urge those using illicit drugs to do so only at a safe consumption site or drug overdose prevention site, if one is accessible. If one of these sites is not accessible, please use only a small amount of the drug initially and only in the presence of someone willing and able to administer naloxone and call 911 if required. The risks associated with all illicit drugs in the province are extreme, and access to emergency medical assistance is essential to prevent fatal consequences.”

The BC Green – BC NDP agreement proposes several measures to address the issue, including appointing a Minister to develop and implement a mental health and addiction strategy.

To view the Coroners Service’s full report click here