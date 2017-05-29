CN Rail has received a strike notice from the union representing train conductors across the country.

Teamsters Canada, the union representing 3,000 CN conductors and yard operations employees, plans to strike as early as 4 am on Tuesday morning.

Chief Operating Officer Mike Cory says they intend to negotiate with a mediator to reach a fair agreement before the strike deadline.

He remains optimistic that an agreement can be met without a labour disruption.

Teamsters Canada says the company is planning to impose changes to the collective agreement that could permanently affect workers.

The union also says they’re committed to averting a labour dispute and reaching a fair deal.