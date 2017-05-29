Fire crews continue to make progress on the Tete Jaune Cache wildfire near Mount Robson Provincial Park.

Fire Information Officer with the Prince George Fire Centre Amanda Reynolds says suppression efforts are going well and the fire is not likely to spread.

“There has been no growth on the Robson fire as it is still 574 hectares and are just continuing along the perimeter making containment line. Our crews are doing a really good job.”

54 firefighters building hand guard + fuel break along base of a ~574 ha #BCwildfire 5km E of Tete Jaune Cache: https://t.co/GD29Do28az pic.twitter.com/Wxb68wTYkW — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) May 25, 2017

Reynolds says they will continue to monitor the weather conditions.

“Rain is always appreciated on a fire but today and tomorrow we are expecting warm days and fuels can dry out and there is a chance for some dry lightning so we’re just kind of keeping our eyes open.”

A heavy presence from firefighters will continue according to Reynolds.

“94 firefighters are on scene and crews made good progress over the weekend with suppression efforts and are continuing to make hand guard and fuel-free areas along the south, west and east flank.”

The fire will be scanned on Tuesday with fire crews looking for any hotspots along the perimeter once the results are finalized.