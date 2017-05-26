BC’s average weekly earnings eclipsed $933 in March according to Stats Canada.

That’s an increase of 1.9% compared to March of 2016 where weekly earnings sat at $915.00.

Analyst, Dylan Saunders says several sectors contributed to the increase.

“The largest increases were recorded in administrative and support services, manufacturing, and finance and insurance.”

Saunders adds the province put up a strong showing in another category.

“So in the 12 months to March, British Columbia paced all provinces with the most rapid growth in the number of non-farm payroll employees at 3.1% compared to the national average of 1.7%.”

Average weekly earnings in Canada during March was $966.00

BC has the fifth highest average weekly earnings among the provinces.

Here are the top four provinces.

Alberta $1,117.59

Newfoundland and Labrador $1,037.37

Saskatchewan $1,008.48

Ontario $982.21

The Northwest Territories has the highest weekly earnings among the territories at $1,411.30.