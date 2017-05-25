UNBC launches its public phase of the $15M Northern Leadership Campaign | Kyle Balzer, My Nechako Valley Now

A quiet fundraiser at UNBC is now including the public to cap off the campaign.

The school’s Northern Leadership fund has launched a new phase to the already donated $13 million, where local residents are being asked to consider helping their local university.

Board of Governors Chair Tracey Wolsey would like to see the greater UNBC community pitch in for $15 million goal.

“What we’re trying to say is let’s work together, continue to help, and sustain each other. The University’s been an incredible force for the North, and what were now asking people to do is help us to be that sustaining force and work with us together.”

The campaign began in late 2014, but since then, UNBC was only reaching out to alumni and stakeholders to invest in its key priorities.

Wolsey explains one of those feats is strengthening research and teaching excellence.

“We want to make sure that we continue as one of the best small universities in Canada, and so we want to make sure the research impact that we have is local, regional, and global.”

.@UNBC Board Chair Tracey Wosley encourages everyone to "do something great" in donating to $15M #NorthernLeadership campaign | #CityOfPG pic.twitter.com/mWmW3SQHF2 — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) May 25, 2017

Wolsey adds extra resources and funds are always welcome, even if the $15 million gets higher, and says the local community never fails in lifting up students and faculty.

“We have an incredible population here in the North; we have this Northern psyche almost. What we can contribute, I think, is significant, so the aspiration is to bring leadership capabilities to the North, to launch them, and to see where they can go.”

Specific areas of study include, tall wood building engineering, forestry, and northern health.

