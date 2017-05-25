Police forces have made more advances in the investigation of a concert attack in England.

According to authorities, two more arrests have occurred, bringing the number of detainees to eight men.

Monday’s apparent suicide bombing at Manchester Arena killed 22 people, including several young girls, and injured almost 60.

Britain’s terrorism threat remains ‘critical’ as announced by UK Prime Minister Theresa May, saying another attack may be imminent.

Queen Elizabeth paid a visited to the children hospitalized by the Ariana Grande concert attacks.

