It’s going to feel a lot like summer in Vanderhoof over the next week with hot temperatures on the horizon.

Jennifer Hay with Environment Canada says temperatures should reach the mid to high twenties by the weekend.

“We’re building a nice strong ridge of high pressure across BC actually. We are heading up into the high 20s by Saturday we are looking at 26 and then right past it be should anywhere from 26 to 29 which is a high temperature.”

Hay adds the temperatures will be well above average.

“Towards the end of May we will be above normal for the last week and will probably stay that way until early June, but it does look like the hottest temperatures are right at the last few days of May.”

Overnight lows will dip between 4 and 10 degrees Celsius during this time.

Hay cautions that the high temperatures may be unwanted in parts of the region where flooding has recently occurred.

Warmer temperatures could mean more snowmelt, possibly adding to the issue.