BC NDP leader John Horgan addressed the media in Victoria on Wednesday following the final results of the 2017 BC Election.

After absentee ballots were counted, the Liberals hold 43 seats in the Legislature while the NDP has 41 and the Green Party has 3.

The Liberals still won the popular vote with 40.36% of ballots cast but by only eight one-hundredths of a percent over the NDP.

Horgan says he’s been working tirelessly on issues like healthcare and education and remains in constant communication the BC Greens.

“I have been talking to the leader of the Green Party (Andrew Weaver) and his team and I’m optimistic that we will be able to put together a framework that has the majority of support in the legislature.”

Horgan believes his party along with the BC Greens remains on the same page in relation to two major topics.

“We’ve been talking about the issues that we share. Certainly, proportional representation, getting big money out of politics, those are two fundamental issues for both parties and their fundamental because they address and effect people. I believe and Andrew Weaver believes that our government has been distorted by big money.”

“I believe proportional representation is a way forward for British Columbia that will allow voters to make sure that when they do vote for someone, that individual and that vote counts for something in our legislative assembly.”

Despite the BC Liberals getting by with a minority, Horgan believes is of the opinion this year’s vote was a virtual dead heat.

“As I look at the popular vote it’s a coin toss at 40.3 to 40.2 and the big issue is that 60% of those people who cast ballots voted for a new government. So I believe that’s what they deserve and that’s what they should get.”