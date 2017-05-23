Sky with storm clouds and lightning. Vector illustration of bad weather with thunderstorms and lightning

Another shot of rain is expected for much of northern BC over the next couple of days.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Cindy Yu says some intense conditions are on the horizon.

“We are actually expecting a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon. We are expecting gusty and northwesterly winds of up to 40 kilometers an hour going up to 60. Tomorrow is another unsettled day with some showers.”

A hot stretch of sunny weather will follow later this week in Smithers, Vanderhoof and Prince George.

Temperatures are expected to range between 21 and 29 degrees from Thursday to next Monday.