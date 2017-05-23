According to Elections BC, one-third of the 179,000 absentee ballots were counted over the May long weekend.

The NDP has increased its lead to 13 votes following a recount in the Courtney-Comox riding.

The riding still remains undecided since 2,077 absentee ballots have not been counted.

They are expected to be tallied on Tuesday with the results expected on Wednesday.

Absentee ballots were also counted in Vancouver-False Creek on Monday.

No ridings have officially changed hands but the Liberals popular vote has shrunk slightly