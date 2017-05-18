Barkerville Heritage Park and National Historic Site opens up Thursday morning.

Manager James Douglas says the park already has big events planned already.

“Our first Canada 150 special event will be our Queen Victoria Royal Tea at the Wake-up Jake which is an annual event. People really love to come and book some tea times and visit with her majesty, Queen Victoria.”

Douglas has already scheduled Vancouver Canucks anthem singer Mark Donnelly for Canada Day.

“He’s going to do a number of operatic performances throughout the day with some really cool things, but the big event will be at our official Dominion Day celebration when he’s going to sing O’Canada from one of the mountainsides so that we can hear it ringing all the way through the valley.”

Taking a step into the 1850 gold rush is by donation until the end of May.