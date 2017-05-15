Philanthropists can do a little online shopping for a good cause.

Instead of writing a cheque, the College of New Caledonia has prepared the “Gifts for CNC Student Success” campaign. You can pick items off of the school’s wishlist, spanning six categories such as special projects, student services, health sciences, trades, school of university studies and career access, and students in need.

Communications Executive Director CNC Alyson Gourley-Cramer says you can buy anything from medical supplies to trades tools to couches.

“These are actual items that people will be able to support for purchase that will have a direct impact on the student learning experience.”

The program also shows the needs on every campus so that no faculty is left out.

“There’s so much variety and because it’s for all six of our campuses across northern BC, you have the ability to really support students all over the CNC region.”

The campaign started this week and runs until mid-June.