The District of Fort St. James is looking for a new Fire Chief.

Michael Navratil resigned from his post and will be leaving the department at the end of the month.

Chief Administrative Officer Kevin Crook says while it’s a big loss, the recruiting process is going well.

“I received some very positive resume so far so we’re very hopeful that will have a suitable replacement in a short amount of time.”

Navratil has held the position since November of 2013 and has brought the fire department to new heights according to Crook.

“He’s also been the head of our training center which offers services to other small fire departments. We have a burn building and he’s increased the usage of that facility as well over the last couple years.”

Navratil has decided to pursue new career opportunities.