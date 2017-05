Gas prices across Northern BC including Vanderhoof should remain stable this weekend according to Dan McTeague with Gasbuddy.com.

“For now, I don’t see anything moving up in Prince George, Smithers or even in Vanderhoof which of course are paying anything between a 108.9 in Smithers and about a 106.9 in Vanderhoof.”

Prince George is the cheapest in the region at 98.9 cents a litre.

The average gas price in BC is $1.21 a litre