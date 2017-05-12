The BC Federation of Labour is the latest group to react to the 2017 BC Election.

President Irene Lanzinger says the voting public spoke up loud and clear.

“There was a large group of people who after 16 years sent the Liberals a message about wanting change and wanting things to be different. We’re still waiting for tens of thousands of ballots and so I think we have a couple of weeks to reflect.”

As of right now, the Liberals have 43 elected compared to just 41 for the NDP and 3 for the BC Greens.

The final count will take place between May 22 to 24.

The goal of a more affordable province is still in sight for the BCFED.

Despite the uncertainty around the final election results, Lanzinger believes the NDP and BC Greens will stay true to their platforms.

“Both parties have expressed a commitment to that and that’s something that we’ve been working on for a long time. A 15 dollar minimum wage, a call for a poverty reduction plan, those are things that we will be pushing and hoping that both the NDP will support.”

Both parties agree more needs to be done for low-wage workers in BC.

A new wrinkle was recently introduced by the BC Greens.

“The Greens talked about a minimum income and I think that overlaps to some degree at least in the sense that says we need to do something about low-wage workers. We will speak to both of those parties and talk about what we might do to address the issue.”

Lazinger says it will be interesting to look at the prospect of parties cooperating to achieve things they agree on.

She believes that would be one of the positives of a minority government in BC.