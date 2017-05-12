Prince George’s Northern Lights Estate Winery picked up the 2017 BC “Best Varietal” award in the fruit category.

Owner/Operator Doug Bell says it’s a major accomplishment.

“This is a very prestigious award that happens in Penticton annually and this is the first major competition we’ve been apart of.”

The BC Best of Varietal Wine Competition features over 600 wines.

A blend of strawberry and rhubarb tickled the palate of judges during the event.

The “Seduction” wine had no shortage of competition to beat out according to Bell.

“This competition there is over 600 wines judged by the 15 leading sommeliers from all across the province, they have many categories and this is the only one that we currently fit and we were the best in class.”

Bell can’t say enough good things about the wine.

“This wine, in particular, is a bit close to our hearts because it has been our number one seller and it’s something that people in Prince George really love so they obviously have good taste seeing as this was the best in BC.”

The winery began with 500 rhubarb plants in 2014 which later expanded to 1,000 in 2016.