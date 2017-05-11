While the official results for the 2017 election are still weeks away, the preliminary numbers show that things have changed in BC since 2013.

Support for the Green Party has grown exponentially while the support for the Liberals has shrunk. Instead of a single Green MLA, the next legislature will have three and the party’s percentage of the vote has doubled. The Liberals will see 6 fewer MLAs if the preliminary results stand and their share of the vote dropped by more than 4%.

And while the NDP won several more seats than they did in 2013, their share of the vote increased by less than 1%.

That was also the case for the NDP candidate in Nechako Lakes. Anne Marie Sam’s received 2% more votes than the party’s 2013 candidate. Successful incumbent John Rustad saw his share of the vote increase by about 1% and Douglas Norman Gook, while not as successful as the Greens provincially, won about 4% more of the riding’s votes than the 2013 Green candidate.

Nechako Lakes also had an independent and a Libertarian candidate this year. Jon Rempel captured more than 4% of the ridings votes while Al Trampuh received just over 2%

Elections BC still has to count mail in ballots and those cast outside of home ridings. Final results are expected by May 24