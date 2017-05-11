Sky with storm clouds and lightning. Vector illustration of bad weather with thunderstorms and lightning

For the second time in less than a week, a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Vanderhoof.

Philippe-Alain Bergeron with Environment Canada says the rain should fall throughout the afternoon.

“We have a low-pressure system going through going the Central Interior today and accompanying it is a moist southeasterly flow so we get some warmer air and lot of moisture which will be favourable for the development of a thunderstorm.”

Bergeron adds rainfall amounts may vary depending on where you live.

“Some areas might get very light rain but of course near the thunderstorms, you can expect 10 to 15 millimetres in a very short time.”

He also has some advice for drivers if they get caught in the storm.

“Slow down and to stay away from any flooded areas if there’s a localised area on the road this flooded. Don’t go, do not go through that.”