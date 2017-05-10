BC Liberal Leader Christy Clark handily won her West Kelowna riding over the NDP’s Shelly Cook with 60% of the vote during Tuesday’s BC Election.

Despite the fact we still don’t know who the Premier is along with the possibility of a minority government, Clark had plenty of positive things to say about the vote.

“Elections aren’t about the past, elections are all about the future. What do we want British Columbia to look like in 4 years, in 10 years, in 40 years? What do we want to leave for our kids that is better than we found it.”

There was a specific theme for the 2017 BC Election according to Clark.

“In a campaign that was all about hope, we heard about people’s hopes. Hope’s for their future hopes for their children’s future for their grandchildren’s future and that’s what we talked about during this campaign.”

We have a plan to create jobs, and stand up for BC. I choose hope over despair. I believe in British Columbians. https://t.co/a6JmU4sbXJ — Christy Clark (@christyclarkbc) May 9, 2017

She believes BC is a place of hope for those who come over for a better life.

“I think about the berry picker who came from India and settled in Abbotsford who worked for a dollar a day or even less. I think about the immigrant who came from Europe after the second world war and got a job as a chambermaid these are stories of British Columbia,” says Clark.

NDP leader John Horgan and BC Green Party leader Andrew Weaver also won their respective ridings.

The unofficial results have the Liberals with a minority government but the BC Greens will hold the balance of power.

Three ridings across the province will go to a recount which could overturn the initial results.