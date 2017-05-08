Advance voting in BC grew by leaps and bounds in 2017.

Elections BC Communications Manager Andrew Watson says the numbers back that up.

“Over 614,000 British Columbians turned out to vote at advance voting, there was six days total of advanced voting for this election which is up from 4 in 2013 and it’s significantly more voters turning out at advance voting.”

Advance voting turnout stats for May 6 available at https://t.co/11rFpfSF2T — Elections BC (@ElectionsBC) May 7, 2017

Watson adds the Where to Vote cards have been a big help.

“It’s a key piece of communications for us because voters expect them and it’s a reminder that the elections are happening and it’s coming up and it has all the information they need in order to to participate.”

Voting was up in the Nechako Lakes riding where 2,757 people submitted an early ballot.

That’s an increase of over 700 compared to four years ago.