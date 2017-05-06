Tyler Brough (2nd left) has been announced as Cariboo Cougars' new Head Coach; add Justin Fillion & RJay Berra as assistants | Kyle Balzer, My Nechako Valley Now

The Cariboo Cougars have shaken up their coaching staff, promoting Tyler Brough from the assistant’s position to the new bench boss.

The 39-year-old has spent the last two seasons under the wing of General Manager Trevor Sprague.

.@cariboocougars new Head Coach Tyler Brough says he's humbled by promotion within the team; thanks community for support #CityOfPG #Sports pic.twitter.com/TMsYm1wMbb — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) May 6, 2017

Brough calls himself a player’s coach and wants to see the team take pride in where they play.

“For me, character is a big word. It falls right behind pride and I want my players to have a lot of character, play with character, play with some pride, be proud of the logo on the front of their jersey, and represent that every game.”

He adds it’s his plan to get back to the Telus Cup next season and continue to the legacy of the BCMML’s northern squad.

.@cariboocougars GM @Boston771 announces Tyler Brough as new head coach! Talks experience with Tyler behind the bench #CityOfPG #Sports pic.twitter.com/fTtguvOHNA — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) May 6, 2017

The former Prince George Cougar of three seasons feels confident in adding more success to Sprague’s legacy.

“Trevor has enough faith in me to offer me the position; I felt I’m ready, I felt like taking the steps over the last two years with this program to be the head guy, and I look forward to it. I’m going to demand a lot of respect from the players and I think you only way you get respect as if you give respect.”

Sprague will resume as GM of the Major Midget Cats, while Cariboo alumni Justin Fillion and RJay Berra will be summoned as the assistant coaches.

“I trust they way they coach the game and I think we’re going to gel well together. It’s our team, but I think more minds involved in the Major Midget level will help.”

Brough is also a champion of the BCMML, the Alberta Junior League (AJHL), the RBC Cup, and the Allan Cup, which he won with the Fort St. John Flyers in 2010.